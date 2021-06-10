Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.07

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 1735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.