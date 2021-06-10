Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $98.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

