Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

NYSE:OXM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

