Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.10, but opened at $110.80. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 2,371 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

