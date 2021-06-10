Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXINF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

