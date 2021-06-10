Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Cap of $116.15 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $116.15 million and approximately $878,813.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00005296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,793,404 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

