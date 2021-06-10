PAID Network Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

