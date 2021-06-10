Pamp Network Market Cap Reaches $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.17 or 0.08493126 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

