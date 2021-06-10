Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Insider Deon Louw Sells 150,000 Shares

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

PAF stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 19.94 ($0.26). The company had a trading volume of 3,690,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,063. Pan African Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.92.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective for the company.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

