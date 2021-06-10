Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $219.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $219,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.49. The stock had a trading volume of 559,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

