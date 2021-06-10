Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,083,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $13.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,504.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,336.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

