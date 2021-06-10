Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $191,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. The company has a market cap of $359.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

