Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,449 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $210,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $614.29. 767,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,358,203. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $654.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

