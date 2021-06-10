PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233.97 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $233.97 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.24 or 0.00047090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.00850576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.29 or 0.08515684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00089303 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 178,979,395 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

