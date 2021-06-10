Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several research firms recently commented on PRRWF. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

