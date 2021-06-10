Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 68,300 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 214,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,439. The company has a market cap of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

