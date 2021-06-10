PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.40 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $83.40 million and approximately $882,495.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00124825 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00777981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

