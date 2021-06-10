Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38). 1,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 24,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.36).

In other Parsley Box Group news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

About Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals in the United Kingdom. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

