Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Hits $14.24 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Particl has a total market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $9,313.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00004003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.00523972 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,821,711 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,526 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars.

