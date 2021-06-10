Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) Shares Up 240%

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRG)’s stock price shot up 240% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform.

