Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $12,883.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.