Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several analysts have commented on PAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $7,163,000.

Shares of PAX opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

