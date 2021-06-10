Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

PAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:PAX opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $900.45 million and a P/E ratio of 33.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

