Patrick A. Cozza Buys 4,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 178,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $41.50.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Franchise Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.