Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.23% of Patrick Industries worth $287,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,002 shares of company stock worth $4,827,693. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

