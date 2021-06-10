Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 5,445 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Milton Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 513 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $19,473.48.

On Monday, March 15th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 706 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $32,779.58.

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 37,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,356. The stock has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.42. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Willdan Group by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

