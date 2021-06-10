Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

PAYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

