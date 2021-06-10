PayBX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00844109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00089323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498247 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

