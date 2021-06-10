PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $178,010.24 and approximately $145.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

