PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

