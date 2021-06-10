PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $263.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

