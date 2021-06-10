Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.11

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 35211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $863.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

