Peel Hunt Upgrades Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to “Hold”

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.