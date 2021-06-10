Peercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,248.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $67,248.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,976,791 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

