Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.56. 296,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.76. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $89.32 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,267.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after buying an additional 59,619 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 255.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

