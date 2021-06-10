Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

