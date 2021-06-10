Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 174.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

