Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

