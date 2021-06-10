Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.75

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.75 and last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 242220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

