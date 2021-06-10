PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $929,850.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.

PFSI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 421,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,640. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

