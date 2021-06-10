PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $929,850.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.
PFSI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 421,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,640. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
