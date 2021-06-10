Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +25-29% to $891.3-920.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.51 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.87.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

