Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

NYSE PNR opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.87.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

