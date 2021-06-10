Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.87.

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

