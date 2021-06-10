Pentair plc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.