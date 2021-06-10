pEOS Price Reaches $0.0027 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. pEOS has a market cap of $2.24 million and $374.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00185406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.01288600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.10 or 0.99790991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.