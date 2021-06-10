Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $164,574.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $52.61 or 0.00142938 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $736,472.94 and approximately $164,574.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

