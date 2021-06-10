Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $969,073.76 and $209,483.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $69.22 or 0.00183614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars.

