PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops One Day Volume of $313.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 60% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $278,797.55 and approximately $313.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024198 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00137067 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,297,757 coins and its circulating supply is 45,057,587 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.