PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.83. 111,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

