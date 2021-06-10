Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 154.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

